PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a relatively clean injury report for Wednesday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Only Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out for Phoenix.

Collin Gillespie is not listed on Phoenix's injury report after going back to the locker room with a knee injury before coming back to score 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of Monday night's 123-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

"It was the knee that I had my MCL repaired on. I knew it wasn't anything crazy, it was just like soreness, if it was going to swell up or not," Gillespie said after the game of his injury (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"They just checked me to make sure everything was stable, which I kind of knew because I had already done my MCL in college. Just like ran around a little bit, tried to keep it warm and go back out and play."

The Rockets have no players listed on their injury report aside from two-way players.

Suns Looking to Extend Win Streak vs. Rockets

The Suns pulled off a surprising 102-99 victory over the Rockets in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 7 and will try to do so again as they look to complete their five-game road trip undefeated.

Phoenix found a good rhythm after an upset victory over the Denver Nuggets to start the trip and has rattled off wins over the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Pelicans since.

"When you get on a road trip, this is a longer road trip, you never know how it's going to go or whose number is going to be called. And I think that locker room is starting to find their own identity this year," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the win over New Orleans. "These road wins are hard to do it four times in a row. We got something in that locker room cooking that we got to try to keep continuing to build."

The matchup against the Rockets will mean a little more since it's an NBA Cup group play game. Phoenix enters the game 1-1 in group play and needs a victory to keep its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals alive. Houston is 1-2 in group play so far.

Wednesday's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 6:30 p.m. MST at Toyota Center.