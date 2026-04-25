Suns Get Positive News on Injury Report Ahead of Game 3 vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking up on the injury front heading into tomorrow's Game 3 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness) and Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) are both questionable, as coach Jordan Ott said today in practice he is hopeful both play tomorrow afternoon.

"Grayson and (Goodwin) went through everything today. Seemed to be in a better place, continued to make improvement. Early game tomorrow, so we're hopeful they'll be available," Ott said.

Goodwin missed Wednesday's 120-107 Game 2 loss after injuring himself in Game 1, while Allen has been active for the past three games, but not played in any of them.

Suns starting center Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) will be out for the fourth-straight game.

"Kind of in the same spot. No real improvement this far, hasn't been on the court," Ott said of Williams.

With Williams still out, rookie Khaman Maluach could be in line for increased minutes after he played well in fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The Thunder officially listed out star forward Jalen Williams with a left hamstring strain he suffered in Game 2.

An MRI yesterday revealed that he would be week-to-week with a Grade 1 diagnosis.

"I feel for him because he worked hard to get back. That was a relatively positive development, given the fact he had the injury that could've been a lot worse," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Williams (via OKC Thunder Wire). "We would have to earn our way back to get him back to us. Just in a vacuum, that was positive news yesterday for him."

He added: "We're losing 30-plus minutes of impact. That won't be distributed to one person. Obviously, he's a high-impact player. That will be spread across multiple different guys based on situations. It just won't be what we do in Game 3. We've got to position ourselves to have the most options we have in Game 4. The guys are ready."

Williams only played 33 games due to various injuries during the regular season, but the Thunder still went 39-10 without him.

Isaiah Joe (personal reasons) is doubtful.

What Returns of Jordan Goodwin, Grayson Allen Would Mean for Suns

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) celebrates with teammate Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns would be very happy to welcome back both Goodwin and Allen if they are able to play, as they desperately need what they bring to the table.

Goodwin started Game 1 as the primary defender on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is coming off a 37-point performance in Game 2, before leaving the game after just five minutes because of his injury, and his ability to generate extra possessions through forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds is invaluable to the team.

Allen's 3-point shooting, ability to drive in the paint and playmaking has been desperately missed, especially with the recent struggles of Collin Gillespie.

It remains to be seen if the two players would be on a minutes restriction if they return, but the Suns need any minute they can get from them.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to have an early tip off at 12:30 p.m. MST and will be televised on NBC and Peacock, as Phoenix looks to get its first win of the series.