Suns Give Encouraging Luke Kennard Injury Update vs Warriors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are optimistic they'll have Luke Kennard tonight against the Golden State Warriors.

"Yeah, seems to be going in the right direction," Suns head coach Jordan Ott said during his pre-game press conference. "I think he's on the court very soon here. So once that's completed and everything's in a good place, [we] hope to see him out there tonight."

The Suns initially ruled Kennard questionable entering the weekend due to Left Knee Tendinopathy. He did not play in Phoenix's season opener in Portland on Wednesday after hurting his knee last week during preseason action.

Oso Ighodaro (Right Oblique Strain) and Mark Williams (Left Shoulder Surgery) were previously ruled out earlier today.

Meanwhile, Golden State's without Steph Curry among a plethora of players tonight. You can see the entire injury report here.

Suns-Warriors tips just past 7:00 pm at Mortgage Matchup Center.

More on Luke Kennard

Sep 28, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Luke Kennard (8) poses for a photo on Media Day at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kennard signed with Phoenix as a free agent this past summer to help replenish the team's three-point prowess lost with the Miles Bridges trade. Kennard was the NBA's top three-point shooter last season, though Phoenix is hoping his low volume can increase.

That's the hope with big names such as Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the backcourt, though the Suns see Kennard as much more than your typical spot-up shooter from deep.

"One of the big reasons why I wanted to come here was the way that they play, the group of guys that they have," Kennard previously said.

"Coach [Ott] is obviously a great coach, and he can put you in situations to succeed. And yeah, going into year 10, I think I can have one of my best years of my career for sure. And I'm looking forward to that.

"And just one of the biggest things was the group of guys that were here. It's a great group of guys, but at the same time, they'll fight for each other, and they're big-time competitors. And to be a part of something like that this late into my career, I guess, it's going to be a lot of fun."