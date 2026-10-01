Suns Looking to Unlock New Wrinkle of Luke Kennard's Game

PHOENIX -- Luke Kennard has built a reputation as one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history, owning a career 3-point percentage of 44.2%, which ranks second all time behind only Steve Kerr (minimum 250 attempts).

Now, Kennard takes his talent to the Phoenix Suns after signing a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the team this summer, and the Suns are hoping for something a little different from him.

"I definitely take a lot of pride in how I shoot, being consistent, efficient throughout the entire year. And then this year, ever since I signed here, it's teammates, coaches, everybody (saying) 'Shoot more, shoot more, and more difficult shots,' and I'm excited for that," Kennard said at media day Monday.

Kennard led the NBA with a 47.8% clip from 3-point range a season ago, but only attempted 3.1 3-point attempts per game and has a career average of just 4.3 attempts per game across his nine years in the league.

It's important to note that Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick also wanted Kennard to increase his volume when he was traded to L.A. last season, but Kennard only ended up attempting 3.0 3s per game in his time with the Lakers.

Suns coach Jordan Ott gives players a lot of freedom offensively, and his system is built around everyone playing to their strengths, so Kennard will have plenty of opportunities to increase his volume.

"As soon as I got here, phone calls, texts, talking to guys, teammates, coaches like they want me to shoot, and they want me to shoot a lot, whether it's wide open or some difficult shots here and there," Kennard said.

"I remember talking to Coach. He was like, 'Hey, I know you've led the league in 3-point percentage. You did last year.' He's like, 'I don't know if we'll get that this year because I want you to take more difficult shots.' And for me as a player, it kind of builds confidence in you. So I guess those expectations, pressure. I'm here for a reason, and I'm excited to do that."

In the 2025-26 season, Grayson Allen (8.9 attempts per game), Collin Gillespie (7.2 attempts), Royce O'Neale (6.7 attempts), Dillon Brooks (6.6 attempts) and Jordan Goodwin (4.3 attempts) all averaged career highs in 3-point attempts per game with the Suns, and most did so by a significant margin.

There's a clear need for 3-point shooting in Phoenix after Allen and O'Neale were traded to the Charlotte Hornets, so the Suns are going to need Kennard to get up his attempts to help fill these voids and could end up having him on a short leash if he's not able to shoot more willingly.

Kennard recognizes the success several players had in Ott's system last year and wants to add his name to that list this season.

"One of the big reasons why I wanted to come here was the way that they play, the group of guys that they have," Kennard said. "Coach is obviously a great coach, and he can put you in situations to succeed. And yeah, going into year 10, I think I can have one of my best years of my career for sure. And I'm looking forward to that.

"And just one of the biggest things was the group of guys that were here. It's a great group of guys, but at the same time, they'll fight for each other, and they're big-time competitors. And to be a part of something like that this late into my career, I guess, it's going to be a lot of fun."