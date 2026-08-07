What Dillon Brooks Said After Re-Signing With Suns

PHOENIX — Dillon Brooks wants to win a championship.

As the Suns' contract extension with Brooks settles into the books to a tune of three years and $73 million, Phoenix is hoping to shock the world.

Brooks is on the same page.

"Villain is here to stay," Brooks said to The Arizona Republic after signing. "Championship is all on my mind."

Brooks certainly pushed the Suns in the right direction this past season, as his blend of scoring and defensive prowess was critical for Phoenix during their push to the postseason in 2025-26.

There's hope a blend of continuity alongside Devin Booker and Jalen Green can help under the second-year watch of head coach Jordan Ott, who is a big fan of Brooks and consistently has spoke about the value his brings to the team:

"He's more of a lead by example type of guy. I think since day one when he stepped foot here into the city he's lived in a gym. Our guys feel that even yesterday, coming off of a trip where we would be gone for over a week, the gym was not normal. I've only been here one year, so I've only seen what this team does, but I have been around the league. That is not normal," Ott said of Brooks' work ethic at the end of the regular season.

"How many guys are in the gym on a day after a trip like that? A lot of that comes from his type of leadership, and then just his edge he plays with. He brings it every night. We're going to see more of it tonight. Our group follows that."

Brooks was quickly welcomed and adopted from the Suns' fan base almost immediately, as Phoenix packed Mortgage Matchup Center once again and rallied behind Brooks' "villain" aura.

Now, he's locked into an extension that will see him with the franchise through the 2029 season.