Suns Guard Injured, Ruled Out vs Warriors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will be without guard Jordan Goodwin for the rest of their Monday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Goodwin exited action late in the first half with a calf injury, hobbling to the locker room before being ruled out just as the third quarter was beginning. He finishes his night with four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and a plus/minus of -2.

The Suns lead the Warriors 60-54 at time of publish.

Phoenix moves into the last half of basketball without one of their top bench players and overall rebounders, which could be a key missing piece as Goodwin's effort and hustle on a nightly basis has proven valuable for Suns head coach Jordan Ott to rely on.

"I am just trying to make it difficult for them, trying to get the shot clock down. Just get extra possessions for our team but I do take on a lot of assignments, and it's not just me," Goodwin said last season on his role for Phoenix. "I got the bigs behind me, guys giving me good shifts and stuff like that, so it's really a team effort. I'm just trying to make it difficult.”

Goodwin was re-signed this offseason by Phoenix on a three-year, $19 million contract, which was well received by the organization and fan base.

“Jordan plays with relentless effort and competes every game with the kind of toughness that defines our culture,” said Suns general manager Brian Gregory in an official statement after re-signing Goodwin.

“He has a unique ability to create extra possessions through his offensive rebounding and by forcing turnovers. His competitiveness and energy are invaluable, and he is a perfect fit for what we are building in Phoenix.”

This season, Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.