Suns Guard Named 'Sneaky' NBA Trade Candidate

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green is a bit of a polarizing presence.

Green, acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets last season, has been an off-and-on scorer since entering the league in 2021.

When he's on, his athleticism and drive to the rack is up there with some of the best guards in the league. However, moments of inconsistency when asked to be the primary scorer have plagued him.

The Suns are banking on Green to develop alongside Devin Booker, and while trade chatter might not be as loud as others, there's always been an underlying notion that Green could be possibly be moved from Phoenix.

That hasn't gone away for the 24-year-old guard, as Bleacher Report listed him as one of their five "sneaky" trade candidates:

"Phoenix should absolutely be testing the market for Green, as he's not a good fit alongside Booker in the backcourt. The Suns had a net rating of plus-8.7 (87th percentile) with a backcourt of Gillespie and Booker, compared to just plus-2.8 with Booker and Green (65th percentile). Gillespie's new four-year, $48 million contract will pay him about a third of what Green makes annually," wrote Greg Swartz.

"Booker is a shooting guard who can handle the ball, not a point guard who can shoot. The Suns had a net rating of plus-9.2 when Booker played shooting guard last season. When he was at the point, this number fell to minus-0.7.

"Unless Phoenix can mold Green into a super sixth man, a trade may be best for both parties. Green is a talented scorer and still has plenty of upside, but this is a bad fit."

Point guard has been a massive talking point for Suns fans since Chris Paul's departure, as there was never going to be a 1:1 replacement for one of the best floor generals of all time, though Phoenix has since relied on Booker as more of a playmaker with the ball in his hands in the post-Paul era.

Some suggest Collin Gillespie should start next to Booker. Phoenix feels unlikely to make such a move.

Green's fit next to Booker as another "natural" shooting guard is a massive bet for the Suns to work through next season. The flashes as a duo last year were nice when both were healthy, and while the individual talents are clearly there — is that a tandem Phoenix can rely on?