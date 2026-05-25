Suns Insider Shuts Down NBA Draft Rumor

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are well underway with their prep for the 2026 NBA Draft with multiple workouts set to happen later this week.

The Suns only have a second-round pick (No. 47 overall) this summer after initially trading their 2026 first-round pick in the trade for Bradley Beal a few years ago. However, Phoenix has been rumored to be eying a move into the first round.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro doesn't believe that's the case.

"I would say that is unlikely," Gambo said on the potential of a move-up. "Maybe late 30s but I don't at this time right now see first round. Maybe things change but as of now I would say no.

I would say that is unlikely. Maybe late 30s but I don't at this time right now see first round. Maybe things change but as of now I would say no. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 22, 2026

Phoenix has always been aggressive since owner Mat Ishbia took over just a few years ago, though the Suns may feel the need to push their foot on the gas after seeing a wildly successful season — which shocked the NBA world in what was eventually a playoff appearance.

A move up from their initial spot to land a better player would signal just that, and with the Suns capped with limited draft ammo in the foreseeable future, Phoenix does need to hit on the little chances they are presented with.

The Suns, thanks to prior trades for Kevin Durant and Beal, are not in control of their own first-round picks for the next six summers.

Case in point, Phoenix's ability to bring in premier/young talent through the draft is going to be tough.

The Suns have fared well in the second round in recent memory, however. They drafted players such as Oso Ighodaro and Rasheer Fleming the last two seasons — and while neither were All-NBA players this past season, they're both exciting prospects to continue into the future with.

Phoenix's scouting department will have to continue its stong evaluation process, especially if they're not going to move up into the first like Gambadoro suggests.

The 2026 NBA Draft will first begin on Tuesday, June 23 — which will feature the first round only. It will wrap up on Wednesday, June 24 with the second round following suit.