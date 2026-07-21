Suns' Khaman Maluach Earns 2026 All-Summer League Team Honors

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach has been named to the 2026 NBA All-Summer League Second Team after his impressive performance in Las Vegas.

Maluach, who averaged 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in the four games he played, made the team alongside Memphis Grizzles forward Cedric Coward, Brooklyn Nets guard Egon Demin, Charlotte Hornets guard Liam McNeeley and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zyon Pullin.

The First Team, which some outlets had Maluach on, consisted of all rookies. Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer, Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries, Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas and Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson were the five players who made the First Team.

The 2026 NBA All-Summer League Second Team:



Cedric Coward, @memgrizz

Egor Dёmin, @BrooklynNets

Khaman Maluach, @Suns

Liam McNeeley, @hornets

Zyon Pullin, @Timberwolves



The team was selected by a vote of all 30 NBA teams based on performance at Summer League in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/jbkB0XsQvt — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 21, 2026

Maluach is the seventh Suns player to be named to the Las Vegas All-Summer League Team and the first since 2021.

He recorded a double-double in all four games he played in and led the Summer League in rebounding, dominating the paint on both sides of the ball, while also showing off his ability to stretch the floor, as he shot 40% from deep.

"You knew he'd be prepared for these opportunities, and now he's out here showing it and just being the vocal leader for us on both ends, and then being able to step out and hit the 3 and taking care of the rim on the defensive end, he's been great for us," Suns Summer League coach Chaisson Allen said of Maluach after he recorded 23 points and 15 rebounds in his final game in Vegas against the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday.

"C'MON MAN MAN" 👀😱



Khaman Maluach's stats over 4 games:

☄️ 19.5 PPG

☄️ 12.8 RPG (leads @NBA Summer League)

☄️ 2.0 BPG

☄️ 53.2% FG

☄️ 40.0% 3PT pic.twitter.com/iC875X7iXv — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 16, 2026

The 19-year-old Maluach has harped on trusting the process and staying ready for his moment to come after being drafted 10th overall last year and not getting a lot of opportunities during his rookie season.

Although he looked more and more comfortable on the court as Summer League went on, Maluach's mentality has always stood out when it comes to his approach to the game.

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as too good (for Summer League). Even great players like LeBron James, they still have more to learn, so I don’t think there’s such a thing like that," Maluach said (via ClutchPoints' Hayden Ciley).

"I just go out there and play my game. I just go out there and leave it all out on the floor. I don’t think about no rebounds, I don’t think about no points because those are just numbers. I control what I control, and that’s my effort. That’s my energy and communication, and my leadership.”

Maluach could have a tough path to consistent minutes once again in the 2026-27 season with Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro also part of a crowded center room, but he made a very compelling case for what he can bring to the floor during his time in Vegas this summer and has now be recognized for it.