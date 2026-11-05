Paolo Banchero Headlines Official Suns-Magic Injury Report

Who: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 pm MST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back and play host to the Orlando Magic. Both teams enter Thursday's clash in the desert struggling with a combined record of 3-10 thus far.

Sledding for the Magic doesn't get any easier with Paolo Banchero still out managing his ankle injury. Will that be enough for an exhausted Suns squad to find their way back to the win column?

Official injury reports for both sides:

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT — Paolo Banchero (right high ankle sprain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management), Izaiyah Nelson (left ankle injury recovery), Noah Penda (right partially torn hamstring), Jalen Suggs (right knee contusion)

The five Magic players on the report are all listed as out with nobody questionable.

Orlando is just 2-5 on the year and have lost their last three-of-four games. They've scored under 100 points in all but one of those matchups and are averaging the second-least amount of points in the NBA at 105.7 per game.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) celebrates with Devin Booker (1) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT - Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery), Jordan Goodwin (Right Calf Soreness), Rasheer Fleming (Left Ankle Sprain)

Goodwin was questionable entering last night's battle for the Suns before being ruled out. Fleming popped on yesterday's report after injuring his ankle in practice and also missed last night's loss to Portland.

Phoenix Suns Struggling

Nov 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns are off to a 1-5 start to the year, a similar beginning they had last season before turning things around.

However, things feel different in the desert — and Suns head coach Jordan Ott highlighted defense as a massive talking point.

“I would say we started off not great, last year defensively. I think we are missing Mark (Williams). I think that is a piece of it, Mark’s overall size deterred rim attempts and his IQ and his ability to communicate on the floor. I think we knew when the injury happened that would hurt us," said Ott after last night's loss.

"We just thought we had three really good bigs that we can mix and match. So the defense is predicated a lot on the five-man. Look at those guys at how they play defense, so a lot of that is predicated on the five-man. And now we are scrambling and now we are switching and now we are a little bit more aggressive.”

Opening tip tonight is just past 7:00 pm local time.