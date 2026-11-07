Suns Give Discouraging Injury Report vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- After being without Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming for the last two games due to injury, the Phoenix Suns have revealed their statuses for Saturday night's matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Goodwin (right calf injury management) is doubtful on the official injury report for Phoenix (2-5), while Fleming (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out.

Goodwin, who has been a key bench piece for the Suns, suffered his injury in the first half of Monday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors, while Fleming, who has not been in the rotation this season, injured his ankle in practice on Tuesday.

The Rockets (7-2) will continue to be without their two backup centers in Clint Capela (right ankle sprain), who has missed the last two games, and Steven Adams (right soleus strain), who has been out since the season opener.

The Suns have struggled against opposing centers this year, so the absence of these two big men could help Phoenix slow down the Houston frontcourt, which still notably features Alperen Sengun.

Suns Looking to Build Off Win Over Magic

Saturday's game will be the third of a seven-game homestand for the Suns, who snapped a four-game losing streak with a commanding 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic Thursday night.

"Our whole thing is putting a full game together. I think we had a great start, I feel like we've lost every way possible so far from being blown out to giving up an early lead to some late-game problems," Suns star Devin Booker said after the win.

"Tonight was the closest I'd say, we put a full 48 minutes together. Something to build on, something to learn from and there's obviously a lot of season left so keeping the morale high, keeping the belief high and continuing to get better."

The Rockets, who have the top net rating in the NBA so far (+15.5), have won the last eight head-to-head matchups over the Suns and will present a tough challenge for Phoenix Saturday.

The meetings between the two teams took on a different level of intensity last year following the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston and Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns.

Fireworks are expected to continue between the two teams after Durant's back-and-forth with Suns owner Mat Ishbia last month, which also led to Brooks chiming in, and with the Rockets also owning Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick.

The Suns will look to not let their emotions get the best of them and focus on stringing together another win after their best defensive showing of the year against Orlando, which included forcing 25 turnovers.

Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST.