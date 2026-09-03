Suns' Draft Drought Suddenly Looks Great After Eye-Opening Clippers Punishment

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' draft capital has long been a running headline (and sometimes butt of a joke) in NBA discussions since owner Mat Ishbia took over.

In true "screw those picks" fashion, the Suns dealt out a vast majority of their draft ammo in exchange for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal within a short time frame. Both are now gone, and Phoenix's future draft ammo ranks near the bottom of the league.

That won't change entering the future — but boy, did the Los Angeles Clippers take the cake.

As a result of the NBA's investigation into allegations of Los Angeles circumventing the salary cap to pay star Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will:

Pay a $30 million fine (out of owner Steve Ballmer's pocket)

Suspend team president of business operations Gillian Zucker (one year without pay) and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank (six months without pay)

Perhaps most importantly, forfeit five first-round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033.

And all of a sudden, the Suns' situation doesn't look so bad.

“Getting another first-round pick back — multiple years ago the question was we have no first-round picks, (but) with that pick that we acquired we’re now going to have seven straight years of first-round picks. Who would have thought it?" Suns general manager Brian Gregory said this summer.

"And an additional second-round pick in that as well.

“I think the one thing you have to look at when you’re talking about at an unprotected versus a least favorable among two teams in different things like that — we’re always going to be good, so where are our draft picks going to be?”

The Suns don't control their first-round picks for the foreseeable future while Phoenix also has their 2032 first-round pick frozen.

Not ideal, but perhaps not as significantly diminished as the Clippers flat-out not having first-round picks.

The Suns also are shaping up to be in much better shape than the Clippers on the court, as Phoenix's outlook/roster isn't quite championship caliber — though Los Angeles is projected to be near the bottom of the league with many over/unders indicating 30 wins is the expectation.

Meanwhile, the Suns are hoping to string together back-to-back playoff appearances.