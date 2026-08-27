Ranking Suns' Top 3 Biggest Sleepers for 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- Depth and player development could be overlooked factors of just how high the Phoenix Suns' ceiling can be for the 2026-27 season.

The Suns have a few young players who could take significant leaps this season, while their depth can fill in some of the holes the starting lineup is lacking.

Here are our top-three sleepers on the Suns that could end up making a huge difference this season:

1. Rasheer Fleming

Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) attempts a shot against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After showing some good flashes his rookie season, Fleming has a chance to really come into his own in his second year in the league with his role projected to increase after the departures of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.

The 6-foot-9 Fleming, who has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, will have to prove he can play his role of being a 3-and-D player and then can quickly grow from there and showcase his whole skillset.

If Fleming shoots as well as he did late in the year last season and cleans up his mistakes where he was too aggressive defensively at times, the sky is the limit for him, especially if Jordan Ott gives him significant minutes.

2. Jordan Goodwin

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We previously named Goodwin the most underrated player on the Suns last season, and he is going to be underlooked once again heading into the year moving back to the bench and after playing just five minutes in Phoenix's first-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a calf injury.

Goodwin was Phoenix's top defender last season and his ability to force turnovers and grab offensive rebounds at just 6-foot-3 proved to be quintessential in coach Jordan Ott's system and helping the Suns win games.

If he continues to excel in these areas and shoots the 3-ball at a high clip, Goodwin will once again have a huge impact on the Suns' performance this season.

3. Khaman Maluach

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maluach arguably has the most potential on the Suns as he heads into his second year after not seeing the floor much his rookie season.

If Maluach is able to find minutes in a tight center rotation, his finishing around the basket, rim protection and 3-point shot could really make a difference for the Suns.

It might take Maluach a year or two more to truly find his footing in the league, especially with how the rotation is, which is why he's not higher on this list, but he has a chance to build off an impressive Summer League if he gets playing time.