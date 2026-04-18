Suns Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Phoenix Suns got a ticket to the dance.

After winning their play-in tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Suns are set to be official playoff participants as the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of action beginning on Sunday.

A full look at Phoenix's first-round schedule:

Suns vs Thunder First Round Playoff Schedule

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Game 1

Date: Sunday, April 19

Tip-off time: 12:30 PM MST

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV Channel: ABC

Game 2

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Tip-off time: 6:30 PM MST

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV Channel: ESPN

Game 3

Date: Saturday, April 25

Tip-off time: 12:30 PM MST

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Game 4

Date: Monday, April 27

Tip-off time: TBD

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV Channel: TBD

Game 5 (If Needed)

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Tip-off time: TBD

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV Channel: TBD

Game 6 (If Needed)

Date: Friday, May 1

Tip-off time: TBD

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV Channel: TBD

Game 7 (If Needed)

Date: Sunday, May 3

Tip-off time: TBD

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV Channel: TBD

Specifically for Suns fans, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will provide radio broadcasts of Suns games throughout the playoffs with KSUN La Mejor Radio on 1400 AM and 106.5 FM broadcasting in Spanish.

The Suns faced the Thunder five times this regular season with just two wins on their resume, one of which being the regular season finale where both teams rested their starters.

Oklahoma City is heavily favored to advance into the second round as only six No. 1 seeds have fallen to a No. 8 seed in the first round of action.

Phoenix is hoping to make a bit of history, though they know the sledding will be tough against the defending NBA champions, especially with Oklahoma City having home court advantage throughout the series.

The hope is the Suns can steal one of their first two matchups on the road in Paycom Center to avoid being down 0-2 coming back to Phoenix, which would essentially push them into must-win territory for both Games 3 and 4 at Mortgage Matchup Center.