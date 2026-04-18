Suns Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel
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The Phoenix Suns got a ticket to the dance.
After winning their play-in tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Suns are set to be official playoff participants as the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and will face the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of action beginning on Sunday.
A full look at Phoenix's first-round schedule:
Suns vs Thunder First Round Playoff Schedule
Game 1
- Date: Sunday, April 19
- Tip-off time: 12:30 PM MST
- Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- TV Channel: ABC
Game 2
- Date: Wednesday, April 22
- Tip-off time: 6:30 PM MST
- Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- TV Channel: ESPN
Game 3
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Tip-off time: 12:30 PM MST
- Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Game 4
- Date: Monday, April 27
- Tip-off time: TBD
- Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
- TV Channel: TBD
Game 5 (If Needed)
- Date: Wednesday, April 29
- Tip-off time: TBD
- Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- TV Channel: TBD
Game 6 (If Needed)
- Date: Friday, May 1
- Tip-off time: TBD
- Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
- TV Channel: TBD
Game 7 (If Needed)
- Date: Sunday, May 3
- Tip-off time: TBD
- Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- TV Channel: TBD
Specifically for Suns fans, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will provide radio broadcasts of Suns games throughout the playoffs with KSUN La Mejor Radio on 1400 AM and 106.5 FM broadcasting in Spanish.
The Suns faced the Thunder five times this regular season with just two wins on their resume, one of which being the regular season finale where both teams rested their starters.
Oklahoma City is heavily favored to advance into the second round as only six No. 1 seeds have fallen to a No. 8 seed in the first round of action.
Phoenix is hoping to make a bit of history, though they know the sledding will be tough against the defending NBA champions, especially with Oklahoma City having home court advantage throughout the series.
The hope is the Suns can steal one of their first two matchups on the road in Paycom Center to avoid being down 0-2 coming back to Phoenix, which would essentially push them into must-win territory for both Games 3 and 4 at Mortgage Matchup Center.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!