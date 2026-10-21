Suns, Blazers Reveal Official Injury Report for Season-Opener

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their first injury reports for Wednesday night's season-opener at Moda Center.

The Suns are without starting center Mark Williams (shoulder), which was previously known since training camp. Williams suffered the injury during workouts and is expected back after the new year.

New Suns addition and guard Luke Kennard is questionable. Kennard was one of the NBA's top three-point shooters last season and is expected to help replenish some of Phoenix's depleted three-point prowess after trading both Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale over the summer for Miles Bridges.

For Portland, Deni Avdija is questionable with right ankle soreness while Micah Potter is also questionable due to illness. Branden Carlson (concussion), Shaedon Sharpe (meniscus surgery) and Chris Youngblood (left ankle soreness) are out.

Opening tip is slated for opening tip being at just past 7:00 pm local time in Portland.

More on Williams, Kennard Injures

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott looks on to the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Williams, the Suns will likely pivot to Oso Ighodaro for their starting five spot with Khaman Maluach stepping into No. 2 duties at center. The two had an open competition that Ighodaro paced the entire way through training camp and preseason.

Williams is expected back somewhere around February, though an exact timetable is still unclear. For now, the Suns are confident in Ighodaro, who just inked a contract extension with Phoenix this week.

“His combination of physical tools and basketball IQ allows our team to be more versatile on both ends of the floor. Oso has made significant strides since we drafted him, and we know his commitment will see him continue to develop. We’re excited to keep him in his hometown community," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said in a statement.

Kennard injured his knee last week in preseason action against Chicago and hasn't played since, missing Phoenix's finale on Friday.

“He did more today, for sure, in practice," Ott said of Kennard yesterday. "This was kind of a test day to see exactly where he's at. Tomorrow will be a lower day. Try to be right for Wednesday.”

Kennard, with Jalen Green, Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie in the backcourt, is likely to see plenty of space to knockdown shots in Phoenix.

We should get an update from Ott before opening tip if Kennard will play, though the Suns are confident he will be ready for their regular season opener barring a setback.