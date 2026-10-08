Suns Provide Update on Miles Bridges After Injury Scare vs Bulls

PHOENIX -- It didn't take much time for the Phoenix Suns to face an injury scare ahead of the 2026-27 season.

In only the second game of the preseason Wednesday night, Miles Bridges, who was the team's biggest acquisition this offseason, awkwardly rolled his ankle in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls and did not return after going back to the locker room.

Miles Bridges looks to have rolled his ankle on this play.



Don't see him on the bench on the broadcast. He may have gone to the locker room to get it looked at/re-taped. pic.twitter.com/MFhIN6PXx5 — Gilbert McGregor (@GilMcGregor_) October 8, 2026

The Suns, who have seemingly dealt with a nonstop string of injuries for years, especially when it comes to new players, were disheartened to see the injury happen.

"Some of those things in the preseason suck the wind out of you. He was playing well. Our group was," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Ott encouragingly added: "We think he's in a good place."

Suns guard Collin Gillespie said Bridges gave a positive update to the group when they got back to the locker room.

"He said he was fine when he came in here, so we trust whatever he's saying and we also have other guys. Next man up mentality. Guys that are ready to play and have played in big minutes before, so we trust everyone in the locker room ... hopefully Miles is alright, and it's just a little tweak."

"Some of those things in the preseason suck the wind out of you. He was playing well. Our group was."



Jordan Ott on Miles Bridges suffering right ankle injury early in 2nd quarter of Suns 124-117 loss to Bulls.



Collin Gillespie on Bridges: "He said he was fine when he came in… pic.twitter.com/Jop6DU7FkP — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 8, 2026

Bridges played in all but five games for the Charlotte Hornets last season and is known to be a tough player.

The Suns wanted to get through the preseason without any injuries after already losing Mark Williams for several months due to a torn labrum this offseason and will now look to get through the remaining three preseason games unscathed while continuing to build chemistry.

Ott said that although they never want to see any injury like that happen, it was just an unfortunate play overall.

"It was a freak play. Almost on a loose ball or something. Multiple people in there," Ott said. "Nothing we can control. Hopefully it's not that bad. If he can go out the next night, I'm sure he'll be out there."

Bridges made a strong first impression with the Suns in their preseason opener Monday, recording eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes against the Detroit Pistons.

He is arguably the most important player to get assimilated with the rest of the team before the Oct. 21 season opener given that he is the new starting power forward.

The Suns will hope for good news on this injury and that Bridges can play in another preseason game or two for more reps before the season, and if not that he will be ready to go for the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Phoenix plays its next preseason game Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs in what will be the team's first game at home since the playoffs last season.