PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are on the road for the second part of a back-to-back with the Denver Nuggets playing host.

After an eye-opening performance from the starting five against the Los Angeles Lakers, many thought the Suns would have opted for a change from the struggling lineup.

They didn't, almost surprisingly, and now fans will be forced to wait another game for changes barring a surprising upset win over the Nuggets tonight.

Tonight's starting five for Phoenix:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Nuggets

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

Opening tip is slated for 7:00 pm MST.

Phoenix did gain Ryan Dunn (questionable with a thumb injury) in their lineup — you can read more about that here.

The Suns' starting unit, quite frankly, has been underwhelming to start the regular season. While typical starting center Mark Williams is out for months with shoulder surgery, Phoenix's top lineup hasn't delivered to expectations.

According to HoopsJunkie, they have a collective net rating of -24.2, which is one of Phoenix's worst five-man lineups this season.

"We know that starting unit has not played to our fullest capability," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the starting lineup this Sunday. "So, early part of the season, early season growing pains as we have a new group kind of all come together.

"Four high usage players (Booker, Green, Brooks, Bridges) trying to figure that part out, and we know we got to get (Green) going. For us to reach our full potential, we know he needs to be the Jalen Green in attack mode, downhill, in the paint. We've seen spurts, we just got to put it all together."

Jalen Green has found himself in trade chatter this week, as the guard simply has struggled to fit next to Devin Booker in the starting lineup. Dillon Brooks also has struggled this season. Neither Oso Ighodaro or Khaman Maluach have stood out during play this season.

If Phoenix won't alter their starting lineup, perhaps they'll make some serious rotation changes tonight in Denver. While it's still early, the Suns are walking a tight line of being patient and ignoring serious issues.