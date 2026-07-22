Suns GM Describes Miles Bridges Trade in Just 2 Words

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns officially introduced Miles Bridges today following their recent trade acquisition to snag the forward from the Charlotte Hornets.

The move has been completed for some time, though it didn't become official until recent — and with Phoenix completing their Summer League schedule, the Suns haven't had an opportunity to get Bridges in front of a microphone.

Until now.

In a room full of local reporters, Suns GM Brian Gregory accompanied Bridges to officially welcome the Michigan State product to the desert.

There's been plenty said on Bridges since his arrival for reasons on and off the court. To call him a polarizing figure would be underselling it following a suspension for domestic violence a few seasons ago.

On the court, Gregory used two words to describe Bridges:

"Perfect fit," Gregory said (h/t Duane Rankin).

Gregory went on to add, "Everything we're about as a team when it comes to how you feel when you watch us play. The grit. The energy. The toughness that we play with. The competitiveness that we play with. Miles Bridges brings that every single day, every time he works on to the court. That's exactly who he is."

Bridges is set to start at power forward for Phoenix, and entering the final year of his contract, expectations are the Suns will look to extend his contract.

The Suns offloaded Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale for Bridges (with draft picks mixed in for both sides), choosing to sidestep some of their prior three-point prowess in exchange for a bigger paint presence.

Getting better around the rim was a constant talking theme for Suns head coach Jordan Ott last season, and Phoenix's trade-up into the first-round for forward Koa Peat made it an obvious goal for the Suns' offseason.

"With that, it's a perfect fit for where we're at right now and also where we're building to," Gregory continued on Bridges.

"A unique skillset that was needed on our roster and also meshes well with our system and style of play. ... There was a need. There was an opportunity for us to make the move, and we're really excited about making that move."

The Suns had long been tied to Bridges before actually acquiring him this summer. He's 28-years-old and is about to play his eighth season in the NBA.

For his career, he's averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per night with 33.8% shooting from deep.