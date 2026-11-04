Key Suns Guard Listed As Questionable vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be without a key piece when they return home Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Suns (1-4) listed Jordan Goodwin (right calf soreness) as questionable on their initial injury report for Portland after he was injured in the second quarter of Monday's 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors and did not return.

"I think it was opposite our bench. Whether he was going towards the rim for some reason or he was tagging or whatever. It's just his right calf," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Goodwin's injury after the loss (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Just as he was last season, Goodwin has been a spark plug off Phoenix's bench and is averaging 7.8 points (37.5% 3PT), 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals through the first five games, so the Suns would greatly miss his energy if he's unable to play.

Rasheer Fleming (left ankle sprain) was also added to the injury report as questionable, while Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out for Phoenix.

Portland (5-1) will continue to be without Ja Morant (left hamstring strain) and Shaedon Sharpe (right meniscus) against the Suns.

Suns Looking to Improve in 7-Game Homestand

Wednesday's game will mark the start of a seven-game homestand for the Suns, who are looking to establish some rhythm.

Phoenix has not found much consistency through the first five games, but has shown some good flashes over its past couple matchups, including a 17-point lead in the first half against Golden State it will look to build on.

"I think the first quarter, early second quarter, we seen some things that worked and then right before halftime, (we) lost it. And then fourth quarter, lost it," Suns star Devin Booker said postgame (via Rankin).

"We have some spots. We've been saying it the past few games, we just have to put 48 minutes together."

The Suns will square off against a Blazers team that they need to show they're ready for after Portland jumped out to a 21-0 lead and ended up handing the Suns a 124-83 loss in the season opener a couple weeks ago.

Miles Bridges, who has been a bright spot for Phoenix the last couple of games, spoke on what the Suns need to do to get back in the win column.

"Just playing the full 48 and thinking the game. We're just going out there and playing. We've got to start thinking the game, especially in certain situations," Bridges said (via Rankin). "We made a step in the right direction again, and hopefully we'll do great on this homestand."