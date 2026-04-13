Suns Reveal Starting Lineup for Season Finale vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will look a lot different for their regular-season finale tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they try to stay healthy for their opening play-in matchup Tuesday night.

Phoenix (44-37), who is locked into the No. 7 seed in the West, ruled out all of Devin Booker (right ankle injury management), Dillon Brooks (left second metacarpal injury management), Jalen Green (right knee soreness), Mark Williams (left foot injury management), Collin Gillespie (right shoulder contusion), Jordan Goodwin (left ankle sprain), Royce O'Neale (left knee injury management) and Grayson Allen (left hamstring soreness) against OKC.

The Thunder (64-17), who will be the West's No. 1 seed, will also be without several key players - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe and Thomas Sorber are all out tonight.

Suns' New Starting Lineup vs Thunder

With all these names out, the Suns will start this lineup tonight against OKC:

Jamaree Bouyea

Amir Coffey

Ryan Dunn

Rasheer Fleming

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix will end the 2025-26 season with 27 different starting lineups.

Outside of these five players, this is who else will be available tonight for the Suns: Haywood Highsmith, Khaman Maluach, CJ Huntley, Koby Brea and Isaiah Livers.

What Suns are Hoping to Get Out of Season Finale

Without their top-eight rotation rotation players, the Suns will hope to see some good run from their young players tonight, but most importantly try to avoid any injuries before Tuesday.

"Great opportunity to get play-in reps. They work so hard, they deserve to go out and get their opportunity and take it into the summer," Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame of his young players (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "This is kind of a learning experience for them all and in a good environment on the road."

Highsmith, who has only played in six total games this season after undergoing meniscus surgery in the offseason, will be returning from a 12-game injury absence.

"I think that's what he was shooting for this whole time to get back and be available. Credit to him," Ott said of Highsmith. "He's had a season where he's been off the court a ton, and then when he's been on the court for us, he's been super helpful. We're excited to see him go back out there and be available for this week."

As Ott pointed out, Highsmith has shown some flashes for the Suns in the limited time he's played since being signed from the buyout market in February, so he could end up being a part of the rotation in the playoffs because Phoenix needs more length.

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 5:30 p.m. MST.