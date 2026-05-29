Suns Star Devin Booker Sends 3-Word Message Ahead of Nike, McDonald's Collab

PHOENIX — It's about to be a fun time for Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns fans and... McDonald's.

Booker and the fast food giant are collaborating on the Nike Book 2 shoes with a June 2 release date for the teal colorway, paying homage to the famous McDonald's arches in Sedona.

Booker, teasing the drop, said he's, "Just Lovin’ it" on X with accompanied pictures of him posing with mascot Ronald McDonald on a bench in Sedona — casually sporting the new pair of sneakers.

More on Nike Book 2, McDonald Collab

The shoes are set for a retail price of $155 on Nike.com and offer a desert sand color with teal popping on the swoosh and sole of the shoe.

From Nike:

"Inspired by the only McDonald’s in the world with turquoise Arches, this Book 2 serves as a symbol of taking the unbeaten path — just like the Sedona icon. And like the fries at the bottom of the bag, this Book 2 is the goods, blending some of our best basketball tech with Book’s love for Arizona, so you can serve defenders when it’s your turn on the grill."

There appears to be more colorways with an all-teal look as well, giving consumers different options for the Booker/McDonalds collab.

“McDonald’s has been part of my story long before the league – from being a McDonald’s All American alum to giving back through Ronald McDonald House, my roots with the brand run deep,” said Booker in a statement.

“My sneakers have always been about honoring the places in Arizona that have shaped me over the years and the Nike Book 2 McDonald’s take inspiration from a place I return to every offseason.”

The Book 2's haven't quite been as well received compared to the first iteration of the shoe, though these just might stand out above the rest.