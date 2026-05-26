Suns Can't Afford Ja Morant Trade Mistake

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the offseason with plenty of trade speculation surrounding the squad, though such is life for the organization after owner Mat Ishbia took over and immediately swung for the fences.

Some believe Ishbia may feel the need to again work some magic after the Suns unexpectedly made a run to the 2026 NBA playoffs, shifting some narratives and showing Phoenix had a much more capable team than most initially believed.

Practically every star name available via trade — from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Zion Williamson — has somehow been looped with the Suns.

Ja Morant is also looped into that bunch, with ESPN assembling a mock trade sending the guard to Phoenix in exchange for Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, Jamaree Bouyea, Haywood Highsmith and two second-round picks.

"In this scenario, the Suns would install Morant as point guard, move Devin Booker back to his natural scoring guard role and shift Jalen Green into a tertiary role," wrote ESPN's Ben Golliver. "That's a decent amount of highlight-reel potential for a Suns team that lost in the play-in tournament and doesn't have a clear path to joining the Western Conference's elite."

Unfortunately, the Suns previously swung and missed, harshly, on highlight reel potential when they acquired names such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant just a few years ago. The Beal-Durant-Booker trio imploded and ultimately finished their stint together without a single win in the playoffs.

Morant, while obviously an elite athlete, has missed games in recent years due to injuries and suspension. He hasn't played more than 50 games in any of the last three seasons.

While Morant is a big name, the extra noise and unwanted attention he supplies (not talking about his play) also factors into the Suns likely saying no to this deal. Phoenix has worked hard to shift their culture since head coach Jordan Ott took over, and while Morant is as talented as anybody, that doesn't always mean that's what is best for a locker room.

Morant also is due $42.1 million and $44.8 million on the final two years of his contract, which is nowhere near what the Suns might be willing to take on to put themselves back into the luxury tax.

And like ESPN's Bobby Marks explains, that would put the Suns into a tough financial spot.

"The Suns overachieved last season, and they now are faced with the choice of relying on the same roster or making an aggressive trade for a player such as Morant. Because the Suns would be taking back more salary in the trade, it would hard cap them at the first apron," he said.

"The restriction could put them in a position to lose free agents Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin."

Ishbia has been very clear the Suns won't make any "silly" moves this offseason. Morant, at this point, very much feels like an expensive redemption story. Phoenix should look elsewhere if they're going to make some swift changes.