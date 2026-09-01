Suns Still Facing Backlash For Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Trades

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal is officially buried in the past (and has been for a year) — though fans in the desert are still being reminded of just how massive of a whiff those respective deals were.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia swung for the fences immediately after officially assuming duties in Phoenix, acquiring Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets that sent over coveted draft picks plus Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, officially breaking up that coveted core of the 2021 NBA Finals' run.

That next summer, Phoenix again made a splash for Beal, acquiring him from the Washington Wizards for more draft picks and Chris Paul/Landry Shamet.

The trio never didn't win a single playoff game together, and now with hindsight, Bleacher Report has placed both respective trades in the top five of their list of worst NBA deals in the last five.

Suns' Kevin Durant Trade (3rd-Worst)

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grant Hughes: "The price was too high under any circumstances, but this trade looks doubly bad because Phoenix was a mere six games over .500 across Durant's two full seasons. When KD predictably hurt the vibes with his fourth team and had to be shipped to his fifth (the Houston Rockets), the Suns only managed to get back a single first-round asset in the exchange."

Our Take: Hindsight will always be 20/20, though in the moment it's awfully tough to pass on Kevin Durant when he wants to join your team. Phoenix ultimately did well in recouping capital for Durant in their deal with the Rockets, though Durant's legacy with the Suns will largely — and unfortunately — be viewed as underwhelming.

Suns' Bradley Beal Trade (2nd-Worst)

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hughes: "Phoenix ceded control of every first-round asset it retained after the Durant deal, sending first-round swap rights on four first-rounders plus a heap of seconds to land Beal. The Beal acquisition rates worse than the Durant one because the former wasn't healthy or productive with the Suns and ultimately had to be waived and stretched. Phoenix got zero assets for cutting Beal loose and will pay him $19.4 million every year through 2029-30."

Our Take: This trade looks much worse than the Durant deal due to Beal's heavy tally of missed games, and what really makes this trade one of the worst is Phoenix is still on the books for Beal in the next few seasons — hindering their cap space and potential to really improve the team.