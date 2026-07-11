What Suns' Top Summer League Players Are Hoping to Prove in Vegas

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are now 1-0 in the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 83-81 last night.

The Suns started off slow, but eventually found some rhythm and were led by Khaman Maluach's 19 points and 11 rebounds and Koa Peat's 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in his first NBA action to get the victory.

Here's a look at what the Summer Suns' key players said their goals were before heading into Vegas:

Khaman Maluach

Maluach is the Suns' top headliner to watch during the NBA Summer League as he looks to prove his development is going along strong after being drafted 10th overall last summer but not playing much his rookie season.

"It's year two. It's my second time doing this, but I'm going in with the same mentality I had last year, the same mentality I had throughout the whole season - just getting better each and every day, and just using all the reps, and (taking) advantage of every rep, and not wasting any reps, so that by the time the season gets here, I'm really prepared," Maluach said.

One area he wants to leave an impact is his leadership.

"I would be more like a leader. I mean, be more vocal, because I know most of the stuff going on, most of our coverages, or how we do stuff here at the Suns facility," Maluach said. "I'm just more like helping my teammates and guiding them through everything, because I've been through the same process too."

As for his style play, Maluach said he wants to focus on playing the right way and on the defensive side of the ball.

Maluach did show some flashes defensively against Portland with two steals and a block, but the highlight of his night was going 3-for-7 from 3-point range, an area the Suns could really utilize if he proves to be a true stretch 5.

Khaman Maluach in our first game in Vegas



☄️ 19 PTS

☄️ 11 REB

☄️ 7-15 FG

☄️ 3 3PM

☄️ 2 STL

☄️ 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/gzRgjRvHpj — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 11, 2026

Rasheer Fleming

Fleming looked noticeably bigger in the game against the Blazers, which is something he's focused on this offseason heading into a season where he could have a much bigger role.

Here's what he said about his focus for the summer league:

"Really, just letting the game slow down for me. I feel like I got a little bigger, a little stronger, so when I have the ball in my hands, just taking my time, being more patient than I was last year, and making the right reads, I feel like it's something that I've been working on."

Fleming struggled from the floor a little bit against the Blazers going 0-for-4 from 3-point range, finishing with six points, but did have 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and this dunk:

Koa Peat

Peat set an ambitious goal ahead of summer league that lines up with the Suns' identity of trying to generate extra possessions as he looks to make his mark on the team ahead of his rookue year.

"Just trying to get better every day. Get 1% better every day. One goal for me, try to lead the Summer League in offensive rebounding. Just trying to be a menace on the glass," Peat said.

Peat was ultra impressive last night, arguably looking the most well-rounded of Phoenix's top players, and had two offensive rebounds against Portland.

Koa Peat in his Summer League Debut



☄️ 17 PTS

☄️ 6-11 FG

☄️ 6 REB

☄️ 4 AST

☄️ 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/PvkQPq1pHf — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 11, 2026

The Suns will look to put together a better all-around performance and improve their 38% shooting as a team from the floor in their next matchup Sunday at 12:00 p.m. MST against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1).