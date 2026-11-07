Preview: Suns Looking For Lift-Off vs Rockets

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns (2-5), fresh off a win over the Orlando Magic, are hoping to reverse their early season struggles as they host the Houston Rockets tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center (7:00 pm MST).

The two sides, thanks to Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks, have some extra juice flowing tonight in a game where the Rockets are heavily favored. Tensions will be high.

Houston enters tonight with a 7-2 record, though they're fresh off a Nov. 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Rockets ranking second in team field goal percentage (49%) and center Alperen Sengun fifth among active players in assists per night (8.1), it will be a massive test for the Suns' big men regardless of who starts between Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro.

The Suns will likely be down one of their best defenders in guard Jordan Goodwin, who is doubtful due to injury.

ESPN's basketball power index gives Phoenix just a 31% chance to win tonight. Seasons aren't won or lost in the first ten games, though it's safe to say the Suns would love a big lift-off against the Rockets tonight.

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

Rasheer Fleming (Left Ankle Sprain) is Questionable

Jordan Goodwin (Right Calf Injury Management) is Doubtful

Mark Williams (Left Shoulder Surgery) is Out

HOUSTON ROCKETS INJURY REPORT

Steven Adams (Right Soleus Strain) is Out

Clint Capela (Right Ankle Sprain) is Out

Quadir Copeland (Two-Way) is Out

Julian Phillips (Two-Way) is Out

TONIGHT’S REFEREES

Ben Taylor (#46)

Jason Goldenberg (#35)

Jenna Reneau (#93)

Suns' X Factor: Jalen Green

Devin Booker's fresh off a 30-point game. Brooks needs no extra motivation against his former team. Miles Bridges has played well as of late.

If the Suns can get something from Green, Phoenix has true chance at upsetting the Rockets — who also employed Green before sending him in the trade for Durant two summers ago.

Green continues to be a hot-and-cold scorer for Phoenix, totaling points of 6, 22, 11 and 2 in his prior four games.

When he's on, Green is an incredible, downhill scorer who attacks the paint. When he's struggling, it hinders Phoenix's offense.

1 Thing to Watch: How Suns Split Center Time

The Suns started Ighodaro ahead of Maluach and seemed to like that 1-2 punch against Orlando. However, Sengun and the Rockets presents a slate of entirely different issues.

It will be interesting to see how Ott staggers those big man minutes against a Houston team that could fully exploit their weaknesses.