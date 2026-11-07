Dillon Brooks Adds Fuel to Kevin Durant Feud Ahead of Suns-Rockets Showdown

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is expecting some extra juice when the Suns face his former team, the Houston Rockets, and Kevin Durant tonight following last month's social media exchange between Durant and Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

"For sure. I think there's juice already, because he didn't play the first game back in Phoenix," Brooks said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "So, yeah, it's going to be a good game. I love playing (against) my old teams. It brings a certain fire out of me."

Durant called out Ishbia on X last month in reference to a CNBC interview in which Ishbia said of trading for Durant: "I kind of just threw money at the problem... Bringing in super talented players like Kevin Durant doesn't necessarily lead to championships."

Durant responded to the quote with a post that said, "#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

#blameKD even though KD stayed on top of his game at 36 and got u back this “culture” you love so much. Aye, Matthew acts like I got arrested for a DUI or sumn. Back to threads 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oy6PZrBC2n — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2026

Durant's comment appeared to be a subliminal shot at Brooks, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI in March. Brooks fired back at Durant with an Instagram story.

"Thanks (Mat) for cleaning up that stench in the locker room before I came #culture," Brooks posted.

Dillon Brooks on the Mat Ishbia-Kevin Durant twitter beef. pic.twitter.com/pQS1dRBSop — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 18, 2026

Brooks explained to Rankin why he felt the need to respond to Durant.

"If you got beef or you want to have a conversation with somebody in particular, don't bring up nobody else. You know what I'm saying?" Brooks said. "And that just goes to show the little fake accounts and all that (expletive), talking back and forth, and blah, blah, blah. So, I'd rather do it on my real account."

"Even though I don't have a fake account. I'm going to do it on my real account. And you're gonna throw some subliminals, I'm gonna throw subliminals back."

Brooks, who was part of the package the Suns (2-5) acquired from Houston (7-2) in exchange for Durant last summer, always brings an edge to his game, but especially against his former teams.

Now, he has even more motivation against Houston after what Durant said.

“For me, I'm not laying down to nobody saying nothing, especially a player,” Brooks said. “Media is one thing. A player speaking on my name, about something that happened to me. I wouldn't speak on him if it happened to him as well. Anyways, it’s just going to build the juice up and I can't wait.”