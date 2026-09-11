Insider Reveals When Suns Center Mark Williams Should Return From Injury

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns made a few waves in the Friday news cycle after losing starting center Mark Williams for quite some time due to a shoulder injury.

The Suns released an official statement after Williams had surgery, putting him out for the foreseeable future:

"Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury occurred during an offseason workout. A timetable for his return to play will be established at a later date."

The Suns are now in wait-and-see mode with Williams, though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says five months is the estimated return to play.

"Update - While there is no timeline being given on how long Mark Williams will be out. From what I am being told we should expect at least 5 months recovering from shoulder surgery," he put on X.

Update - While there is no timeline being given on how long Mark Williams will be out. From what I am being told we should expect at least 5 months recovering from shoulder surgery. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 11, 2026

That timeline puts a Williams return at roughly mid February, so perhaps a post All-Star break entrance for Williams is on the horizon.

More on Suns Losing Mark Williams

This is less than ideal, though Phoenix does have a fairly deep room in Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach at center to hold the Suns over.

Ighodaro got plenty of run towards the end of last season when Williams went down with a left foot injury, playing in just six games dating from the beginning of March into Phoenix's playoff exit.

“He just connects. He just kinda fills some gaps," Suns head coach Jordan Ott previously said of Ighodaro, who affords Phoenix some athleticism and rim-running ability at the five spot.

"We often forget it’s only his second year. Oso’s been great.”

However, most attention will turn to Maluach, as the former top ten pick now has a clear path to more playing time, even if he doesn't start ahead of Ighodaro.

Maluach was considered a raw prospect emerging out of last year's draft, though the potential is clearly through the roof with his rim protection and rare blend of size and athleticism.

“His ability to run just creates a different dynamic, the vertical spacing that he has above the rim," Ott said of Maluach.

"And then just the overall size and rim protection, you can feel it every second he’s out there.”

The Suns begin training camp in roughly three weeks, so Phoenix does have some time to adjust their rotation from here.