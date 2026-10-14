Short-Handed Suns Reveal Unique Preseason Starting Lineup vs Spurs

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' reserve players will get plenty of minutes in the fourth preseason game tonight on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Miles Bridges, Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Oso Ighodaro are all out due to rest for the Suns, who have one final preseason game Friday night at home against the Utah Jazz following tonight.

This will be the second straight game for the Suns against the Spurs after they put together a 102-98 home victory Saturday night behind 20 points from Luke Kennard and 18 from Green.

Suns' Starters vs Spurs

With those six players out for the Suns, here's who Phoenix is starting against San Antonio:

Jamaree Bouyea

Luke Kennard

Ryan Dunn

Haywood Highsmith

Khaman Maluach

This lineup will have a tough test against San Antonio, which is starting its regular starting five: De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama.

The Suns still have some notable players coming off the bench, including Jordan Goodwin, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat.

Suns coach Jordan Ott has confidence in this unique starting group but also knows it's not all going to be smooth sailing, especially against who is suiting up for the Spurs.

"They've been around. They know our standards. They know how we want to play, but they also have to play to their strengths," Ott said of his team pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Go out there play free, play fast, play together. Just continue to build what we're starting here this season. They know how we want to play. There's going to be some grace tonight. This is a good team that has a lot of experience, but these are good reps. Great opportunity to really know exactly where you're at."

Suns starters vs. Spurs:



Jamaree Bouyea

Luke Kennard

Ryan Dunn

Haywood Highsmith

Khaman Maluach



Jordan Goodwin will come off the bench.



Jordan Ott: "They've been around. They know our standards. They know how we want to play, but they also have to play to their strengths."… pic.twitter.com/zVV5gLp5Yg — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 14, 2026

What to Watch for With Suns Starters

Outside of Kennard, who will look to build off his big performance, every player in the starting group is part of a rotation battle in training camp.

Bouyea and Highsmith are competing with Duop Reath for the final roster spot, as one of these three players will have to be waived unless Phoenix makes a move elsewhere.

Dunn and Fleming are the two top candidates for the 10th rotation spot, so this will be a big opportunity for Dunn to show off more of his offensive game with the main players not on the floor.

Maluach is battling for the starting center role with Ighodaro and will once again be matching up with Wembanyama after playing pretty well against him on Saturday, finishing with 10 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

This will be a great chance for all four players to make a strong impression.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5 p.m. MST.