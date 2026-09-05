A Slow Start Could Send Suns Guard Jalen Green Out of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA this season.

Not quite championship contenders. Not quite expected to miss the postseason. One star in Devin Booker with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks behind him followed by a mix of veteran role players and young guys with potential.

Second-year coach Jordan Ott has his work cut out for him, though after an impressive 2025-26 campaign, Phoenix obviously has potential.

There's a handful of players who can sway the Suns' season, though none may be more volatile than Green, as SI.com's Blake Silverman highlights:

"It’s a big year for Jalen Green as the franchise must decide whether it wants to gamble with the $36 million player option he has for 2027–28. That’s a lot of money for a team looking for its true No. 2 next to Devin Booker," he wrote.

"Brooks, Green and Bridges is a fine trio for now, but it won’t take Phoenix to the promised land. A slow start or another unceremonious playoff exit should put Green on the trade block at the very least. If he’s not already there, that is."

Trade rumors around Green aren't new, though after missing 50+ games this past season, some in Phoenix thought this summer was the time to maximize his trade value.

Green's one of the more polarizing cases in the desert. His supporters will point to his elite athleticism, youth and potential ceiling as an NBA player. When he and Booker were on the court together, flashes were exciting.

Yet his doubters highlight his struggles when asked to be a primary scorer, something he struggled with in his last postseason run with Houston before being dealt to Phoenix last summer. When Booker was sidelined due to injuries, Green was largely inefficient as the team's top scoring option.

The Suns obviously are confident in Green, as there were certainly opportunities and avenues to trade him in recent months. At least for now, Phoenix is willing to take that gamble.

Our own Brendan Mau says other options exist — like Collin Gillespie — if he's unable to get the job done:

"The Suns showed they can win without Green last season, and all their other injuries made it tough for him to assimilate into a huge role when he returned, and if he's able to put all this behind him and perform well this year, it will be a huge boost for the team, but if not, they have other options at the guard spot."

You can read more on that here .