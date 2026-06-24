What Suns Said After Making Splash Trade for Koa Peat

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns made good on trade rumors surrounding a potential trade-up into the end of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, shelling their No. 47 pick and two future second-round picks to secure the No. 30 selection, which was used on Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat.

Peat was one of the draft's most polarizing players and was once considered a top ten pick before sliding down the board after a so-so season at Arizona. There's concerns around his ability to shoot at the NBA level, though there's several key characteristics that still see his ceiling fairly high.

What Suns GM Brian Gregory Said on Koa Peat

Suns general manager Brian Gregory offered the following in a press release after the team drafted Peat.

“Koa is a winner. He plays with a unique combination of skill and physicality, and possesses the character and work ethic that align with our team culture.

“The people of Arizona know firsthand the tremendous heart and fierce competitiveness he brings to the floor. We’re excited that he will be part of the Phoenix Suns, his hometown team, and look forward to building on his connection to our community.”

To see our grade for Peat's selection, you can check here .

How Suns Could Use Koa Peat

Peat's presence at the power forward spot could see the Suns enforce themselves more in the paint, which was an often talking point for coach Jordan Ott during the 2025-26 season.

"The one facet of Peat's game that could allow him to see playing time is his downhill ability coupled with his strength, which is something no one else on the team has," our own Brendan Mau wrote in how Phoenix should use their new draft pick.

"How the Suns would use this throwback style to their advantage is up to them, but Peat’s athleticism allowed him to thrive in transition at Arizona and Phoenix likes to play fast, which could lead to some opportunities for him to make an impact."

More on Koa Peat's Resume

From the Suns' official press release:

"Peat (6’-8”, 245 pounds) averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his lone season at Arizona, helping the team to a program-record 36 wins. He earned 2026 NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player honors to lead the Wildcats to their first Final Four appearance since 2001. The 19-year-old ranked fourth in the Big 12 by shooting 52.8% from the field and began his college career by scoring 30 points against Florida on Nov. 3, just the second Big 12 freshman ever to score 30 or more points in his career debut.

"The only player to win the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year award three times in boys basketball, Peat won four consecutive state championships while at Perry High School in Gilbert. The 2023 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year, he also won four gold medals in international competition representing the United States on junior national teams from 2022-25."