Suns Reportedly Interested in Trade for Hornets Forward

The Phoenix Suns aren't projected to be massive players in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, though rumors are still connecting them to various players across the league.

Phoenix previously had been connected to Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, though those rumors ultimately went nowhere.

Now, with the Suns sitting with the West's fifth seed and a 27-17 record, Phoenix could make a play for Bridges according to The Athletic.

Suns' Reported Interest in Miles Bridges

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives around Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"As for Hornets that might be on the move, veteran forward Miles Bridges is drawing significant interest, league sources told The Athletic. The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are all known to be among the interested parties, though it remains to be seen if any team can compel the Hornets to give Bridges up," wrote Sam Amick.

One source told The Athletic the Hornets are in search of potentially two first-round picks for Bridges.

"Bridges, whose contract runs through next season ($22.8 million), is averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Charlotte this season. He showed off his explosiveness on Thursday night with this doozy of a dunk in a rout against Orlando."

Would Bridges Trade Make Sense for Suns?

Jan 22, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Suns don't quite have themselves in a position where a trade is needed thanks to their start to the season, and with Jalen Green just now re-emerging into the lineup, Phoenix may want to wait until the offseason to make any changes to the lineup.

Case in point, Phoenix probably won't make a major move like this unless they feel like the deal is more compelling towards them.

That's something Suns owner Mat Ishbia reiterated previously.

“We still have to see our full team, which we hopefully see with Jalen out there in the whole group. We don’t need to make a change at all. We could go do nothing at all and feel good about it," Ishbia said.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now.”

While Bridges undoubtedly would upgrade Phoenix's frontcourt, specifically at power forward where the Suns are considered weak, Ishbia may not feel inclined to push the team deeper into the luxury tax.

That, and the sake of cohesion, could keep the Suns on the sidelines here.

Latest Phoenix Suns News