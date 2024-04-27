Anthony Edwards 'Snatching Torch' From Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- There was a moment earlier this series where Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards hit a clutch shot over Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, sending the home Wolves crowd into a frenzy and creating a viral moment between the two players.
Many had suggested the metaphorical "torch" was in the process of being passed from Durant to Edwards.
Games later, and Minnesota up 3-0 in their first-round series vs. Phoenix, some are suggesting that transition has already taken place:
"He shares the court with Durant and Booker and Beal, but not the designation as this series’ most impactful player. That’s Edwards’ and his alone," wrote NBA.com's Shaun Powell.
"The Suns have no answer for him, no resistance. When they double, he makes them pay by looking for teammates with his underrated passing — he had five assists. When they play him straight up, he punishes whoever’s in front of him — he finished with 36 points.
"And he brings size to contribute to the Wolves’ overall height advantage; Edwards was active on the boards with nine rebounds.
"Clearly, Edwards is enjoying the opportunity to prove himself, not only on the playoff stage but against one of the all-time greats in Durant. That’s what budding superstars do — they anxiously attack more accomplished players to enhance their own rising reputation.
"There was no delicious trash-talking from Edwards to Durant in Game 3, not like in Game 2, when Edwards let loose after dropping a big shot. Getting the win was enough. And besides, the Footprint Center crowd let Durant and his teammates hear it instead.
"Edwards isn’t accepting the torch from Durant — he’s snatching it."
Powell isn't the only prominent analyst on board with Edwards taking over:
This series, Edwards has averaged 28 points per game (shooting 49% from the field) to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals during this series.
Game 4 is Sunday.