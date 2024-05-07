NBA Scout Rips 'Poorly Constructed' Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were ripped by an anonymous NBA scout who spoke with Fox Sports' Ric Bucher recently.
"They are poorly constructed," the scout said following their 4-0 sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Where is their bench? Where is their rim-protecting, shot-blocking big as a starter or off the bench? Where is a decision-making point guard as a starter or off the bench? Where is their 6'7" defensive wing? Where is a power forward who plays with size and physicality, since KD doesn't want to play the 4? Where is their size? They are too small. All of that is essential to a winning franchise with championship aspirations."
The Suns essentially banked on a few factors (their stars staying healthy and role players stepping up), neither of which really married each other at the right time.
When it comes to size, the Timberwolves exposed Phoenix's roster over the course of their first-round series, though Minnesota is doing the exact same thing over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the second round.
Still, excuses don't win championships - though one executive in the Western Conference did say the Suns aren't quite in as bad of a spot as many believe they're in.
"It's not like they're a bad team," they told Bucher. "They're not a championship team because the pieces just don't fit. Right now, they have what I call good problems."
Good or bad - the Suns still have problems, and if they're to make good on their championship pedigree, Phoenix needs to find the right formula sooner rather than later.