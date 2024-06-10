2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Lands 'Tremendous Value' With No. 12 Pick
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has been able to maximize the value of the team's late lottery picks in recent history. In a couple of weeks, the team will get the opportunity to do so once again as they've got the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Mock drafts around the media have had the Thunder going in a multitude of directions for different reasons, but one consistent selection is Colorado's Cody Williams, younger brother of Oklahoma City star Jalen Williams.
CBS Sports was the latest outlet to mock Williams to Oklahoma City, pairing him with his brother and one of the best scheme fits for his talents.
"Williams to the Thunder makes sense for a multitude of reasons. The obvious one is his older brother, Jalen Williams, is a rising star on the Thunder," CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno wrote. "The other is that he could be the best two-way wing in the class."
The former five-star prospect averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, appearing in 24 contests with 18 starts. He dealt with injury, which halted his production to an extent, but all of the intangibles are there for Williams.
At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, it's no shock Williams could easily turn into a solid, versatile defender. His offense is filled with potential, too, as he shot 55 percent from the field in college, adding 42 percent on 3-pointers, albeit on low volume.
"The Thunder have a treasure chest of future picks, and drafting a player who once had buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick is tremendous value at the end of the lottery," Salerno continued.
Williams did have plenty of incredible draft buzz. He's worth a selection for the Thunder, who can plug and play him right away, while also developing him within the system.
