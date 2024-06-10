OKC Thunder End of Season Report Card: Jaylin Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Jaylin Williams' final exam.
Season Recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a dramatic shift in Williams' playing time during his sophomore season. After being thrust into the starting center role due to injuries last season, the 2023-24 campaign saw the Arkansas product average just 13 minutes per game en route to four points, three rebounds and an assist per game on 41/36/80 shooting splits.
As his role diminished his spirit did not, still being the leader of the bench mob to uplift the Thunder during the course of games. The first off the bench cheering, screaming and who the entire organization credits with helping Oklahoma City navigate the riggers of an 82-game season.
Williams improved as a defender including limiting matchups to 0.7 points per possession in pick-and-roll scenarios 0.9 points per possession on spot-up chances and in limited transition opportunities opponents are 6-for16 against him.
This has been evident by the Arkansas product's improved athleticism which general manager Sam Presti pointed out in his exit interview.
"[Jaylin Williams] had a block this year that caught me off guard. There was a force that he was able to get off the floor with that was clearly an improvement. To me, I think back on that, all the different people that have worked with him on his conditioning and athletic performance, I mean, that's a village of people. J-Will wasn't moving like that initially," Presti said "He really, really was moving better for different stretches of the season. That surprised me. That was all hard work. That was earned."
Grade: B-, Williams made strides this season despite a more limiting role which will go unnoticed. Couple his improvement as a player compared to his responsibilities and the vibes he brings to the squad and it is easy to earn a passing mark.
What to Improve on:
Williams made strides as an athlete and defender this past season in a limited role, while both still need polish, the Arkansas product has another avenue to up his game. While the 21-year-old is a prolific passer who can be used as an offensive hub in the high-post, flushing out his play-finishing game could elevate Williams' production.
The big man shot less than one time per game out of the pick-and-roll. When Williams is put in that role, he produces 1.194 points per possession. The big man should be able to up his screening game and be placed in this play-finishing role more often.
