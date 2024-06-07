2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Selects Young, High-Potential Wing
The Oklahoma City Thunder doesn't absolutely need to draft an immediately ready prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft. That myth can be easily busted by the fact that the Thunder is more likely to get that help via trade or a signing with a proven player rather than gambling on a prospect that should translate right away.
With the No. 12 pick in the draft, though, there is no wrong direction for the Thunder to go, whether it be position-wise or a high-upside or ready-now player. In The Athletic's most recent mock draft, the Thunder selects Tidjane Salaun.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie broke down the mock selection for the Thunder, explaining why Salaun would be a good pick.
"The Thunder have a loaded core with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. They have a ton of effective role players," Vecenie wrote. "But they need a player who provides more size who also fits into their dribble-pass-shoot mold, especially if it also includes high on-court intelligence and strong character."
The Thunder's playstyle, molded around versatility, is no secret. As Vecenie alluded to, the team does have incredible role players, but they could use another versatile wing capable of playing into the system well.
"Salaun ticks just about all of those boxes," Vecenie continued. "He is a big forward with some perimeter skill who has been productive for his youth in the French League and Basketball Champions League this season. He averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 32 percent from behind the 3-point line. He has a smooth stroke and also shows some upside handling the ball in transition."
The 6-foot-9 wing is just 18-years-old. His potential is sky-high, and what better situation to develop in than playing competitive basketball right out of the gate. He would also have a long-term future in Oklahoma City and help the franchise play under their extended championship window.
"More importantly, Salaun simply plays hard and has terrific basketball character. He is aggressive and willing to playing physically in the paint despite a still-developing frame," Vecenie wrote. "His motor runs hot, and he’s clearly competitive out there on the court. He would make an intriguing potential long-term frontcourt partner for Holmgren if things broke right for him."
Now, the Thunder posted a 57-25 record a season ago. Drafting players based on potential and development is a unique choice, but it could certainly pay off. The Thunder isn't a traditional contending team, they're incredibly young. Adding young talents to the squad won't do any harm.
