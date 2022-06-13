JaMychal Green Brings Added Veteran Presence to Young Thunder Roster

OKC's newest addition will be one of its longest tenured NBA players.

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets shipped JaMychal Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 draft and a protected future 2027 first round selection, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver will be receiving second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 in the deal as well.

The move was a smart one for both sides: Denver, with their first move under new general manager Calvin Booth, opened up cap flexibility and gained an asset to make a push in the upcoming season. OKC added what is likely to be a better selection when they’ll likely need ammo to do the same.

But Green might not be another veteran to just head through the Oklahoma City system to greener, and more immediately successful, pastures.

Reports surfaced within the past few weeks that Oklahoma City would be looking to potentially offload picks No. 30 and 34, and add a veteran presence along with their new onslaught of rookies.

Monday’s deal did just that, limiting OKC’s number of picks and adding a veteran in 31-year-old Green, who comes with shining recommendations.

“I’d like to play with him for the rest of my life,” said two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

“I know my role, I don’t try to get outside of myself and I play hard,” Green said in response to his well-liked persona with the Nuggets.

Presti could very well add another much-needed and well-liked presence to the Thunder roster, or attempt to ship him for more assets in order to keep building the roster from the ground up.

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 23. OKC currently holds picks No. 2, 12 and 34.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.