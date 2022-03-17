Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: An Unexpected Center Selection

Where can the Thunder find value outside of the lottery in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Although the Thunder need a franchise cornerstone in the upcoming draft, taking swings outside of the lottery will also be key. With two picks projected to be outside of the top 14 selections in the 2022 NBA Draft, does it make sense to take a gamble?

This upcoming class has the potential to be extremely deep, even if it’s light on top-level talent. As such, Oklahoma City is fortunate to have several first rounders.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that could ultimately become impactful players when the team is ready to contend.

If these selections were to be made by the Thunder, they’d be addressing both the wing and center position void on the current roster. Although this team has a ton of potential, it lacks a promising wing and big.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

16. Houston Rockets: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennesse)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

17. San Antonio Spurs: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Indiana Pacers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Brooklyn Nets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

24. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas)

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

25. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

26. Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

28. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Golden State Warriors: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona)

Christian Koloko, 2022 NBA Draft

