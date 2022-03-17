NBA Mock Draft: An Unexpected Center Selection

Where can the Thunder find value outside of the lottery in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Although the Thunder need a franchise cornerstone in the upcoming draft, taking swings outside of the lottery will also be key. With two picks projected to be outside of the top 14 selections in the 2022 NBA Draft, does it make sense to take a gamble?

This upcoming class has the potential to be extremely deep, even if it’s light on top-level talent. As such, Oklahoma City is fortunate to have several first rounders.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that could ultimately become impactful players when the team is ready to contend.

If these selections were to be made by the Thunder, they’d be addressing both the wing and center position void on the current roster. Although this team has a ton of potential, it lacks a promising wing and big.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA Today 16. Houston Rockets: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennesse) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 17. San Antonio Spurs: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 18. Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 19. Indiana Pacers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 21. Denver Nuggets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 22. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Barbara J. Perenic / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Brooklyn Nets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) [Ken Blaze] 24. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas) Evert Nelson / The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK 25. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 26. Milwaukee Bucks: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 27. Miami Heat: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 28. Memphis Grizzlies: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports 29. Golden State Warriors: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona) Chris Coduto / USA TODAY Sports

If these selections were to be made by the Thunder, they’d be addressing both the wing and center position voids on the current roster. Although this team has a ton of potential, it lacks a promising wing and big.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.