OKC Thunder 2022 Draft Recap

The Oklahoma City Thunder owned the lottery on Thursday night, taking three players in the top 12 selections. It took Thunder GM Sam Presti beginning to empty his stash of draft capital, but he bought the No. 11 overall pick to round out a trio of top prospects.

Who did the Thunder land?

For the Thunder, he checks two major boxes. For starters, Oklahoma City had lacked a center with star potential which Holmgren has. Additionally, he will immediately help one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season.

The Gonzaga big man averaged 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. On the defensive end, he also produced 3.6 blocks per contest.

The Thunder added talented young forward Ousmane Dieng, adding to the treasure chest of prospects and picks. Dieng projects to be a 3-and-D for Oklahoma City and is a very intriguing prospect. He may take some time to develop, but Oklahoma City is the perfect place for patience.

In the NBL last season, he had a rough start to the season but got better as it went on. By the end of the campaign, he looked like one of the best young players in the NBL.

Williams was a huge combine riser, as his strong play in scrimmages led to a huge jump in the draft. Many had him pegged around the No. 15 pick, so jumping to No. 12 isn’t too much of a reach. Williams is an incredibly efficient player, and brings experience and shooting to Oklahoma City.

He averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He also shot 39.6% from the 3-point line and 81% from the charity stripe. He fits the Thunder culture and will provide immediate help on the perimeter.

A 6-foot-10 big with great passing and defensive instincts, Oklahoma City took another guy that could be a key rotation piece down the road. Although the Thunder took Chet Holmgren earlier in the night, the center rotation needed to be better established.

Last season at Arkansas, he averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 boards in 31.9 minutes per game. In the Thunder's system, he could blossom into an excellent backup big.

