Skip to main content

OKC Thunder 2022 Draft Recap

Oklahoma City was busy on the night of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder owned the lottery on Thursday night, taking three players in the top 12 selections. It took Thunder GM Sam Presti beginning to empty his stash of draft capital, but he bought the No. 11 overall pick to round out a trio of top prospects.

Who did the Thunder land?

Chet Holmgren (No. 2)

Chet Holmgren

For the Thunder, he checks two major boxes. For starters, Oklahoma City had lacked a center with star potential which Holmgren has. Additionally, he will immediately help one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season.

The Gonzaga big man averaged 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. On the defensive end, he also produced 3.6 blocks per contest.

Ousmane Dieng (No. 11)

USATSI_18582676

The Thunder added talented young forward Ousmane Dieng, adding to the treasure chest of prospects and picks. Dieng projects to be a 3-and-D for Oklahoma City and is a very intriguing prospect. He may take some time to develop, but Oklahoma City is the perfect place for patience.

In the NBL last season, he had a rough start to the season but got better as it went on. By the end of the campaign, he looked like one of the best young players in the NBL.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Jalen Williams (No. 12)

Jalen Williams

Williams was a huge combine riser, as his strong play in scrimmages led to a huge jump in the draft. Many had him pegged around the No. 15 pick, so jumping to No. 12 isn’t too much of a reach. Williams is an incredibly efficient player, and brings experience and shooting to Oklahoma City.

He averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He also shot 39.6% from the 3-point line and 81% from the charity stripe. He fits the Thunder culture and will provide immediate help on the perimeter.

Jaylin Williams (No. 34)

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

A 6-foot-10 big with great passing and defensive instincts, Oklahoma City took another guy that could be a key rotation piece down the road. Although the Thunder took Chet Holmgren earlier in the night, the center rotation needed to be better established. 

Last season at Arkansas, he averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 boards in 31.9 minutes per game. In the Thunder's system, he could blossom into an excellent backup big.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Draft Coverage

2022 Draft: Thunder Select Jaylin Williams with No. 34 Overall Pick

By Inside The Thunder Staff8 hours ago
Jalen Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

2022 Draft: Thunder Select Jalen Williams with No. 12 Overall Pick

By Ross Lovelace10 hours ago
USATSI_18582676
Draft Coverage

2022 NBA Draft: Thunder Trade Up to No. 11, Select Ousmane Dieng

By Ross Lovelace10 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

2022 NBA Draft: Thunder Select Chet Holmgren with No. 2 Overall Pick

By Inside The Thunder Staff11 hours ago
NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

2022 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker

By Derek Parker12 hours ago
NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

DP's Mock Draft: Projecting the 2022 NBA Draft's First Round

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Draft Predictions: Thunder stay put and hammer size

By Chris Becker20 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

With Draft Odds Fluctuating, Chet Holmgren is Still the Pick

By Ross Lovelace20 hours ago