OKC Thunder Trade For Pick No. 38 in 2024 NBA Draft, Nabbing Ajay Mitchell
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Ajay Mitchell after pulling off a pair of 2024 NBA Draft Day Two trades first sending Lindy Waters III to the Golden State Warriors to get to the No. 52 pick in the draft, then trading up to No. 40 before parlaying that selection into Pick No. 38 to grab UC Santa Barbara guard AJay Mitchell.
Mitchell stands 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan checking in at 197 pounds and 22 years old. The second four-year college player that Sam Presti has selected in the 2024 NBA Draft after grabbing Dillon Jones with pick No. 26 last night.
This marks the third player in the 2024 NBA Draft class for the Oklahoma City Thunder, after entering Day one with just the No. 12 Pick Presti has worked some trade magic. Draft Digest pegged Mitchell as a potential steal of a second-round pick.
"Mitchell is an electrifying player with the ability to fill it up as the guard averaged 20 points, four rebounds and as many assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent at the charity stripe.
The 22-year-old guard can score at all three levels relying on a deadly floater (to the tune of a jaw-dropping 55 percent) to compromise defenses around the rim where he converts at a 62 percent clip. Though, Mitchell can also capitalize away from the ball nailing catch-and-shoot looks at a 44 percent clip.," according to Draft Digest.
