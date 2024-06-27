OKC Thunder Trade Lindy Waters III to Golden State Warriors for Pick No. 52
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to be active in the 2024 NBA Draft, making their second trade in as many days. After selecting Nikola Topic with the No. 12 pick, Oklahoma City went up to nab Dillon Jones with the No. 26 pick in the draft to end night one.
For the first time ever, the NBA Draft has split up the NBA Draft into two days, giving teams time to re-evaluate their draft boards and maximize the second half of the draft. TheThunder entered the day without a pick in the second round, but prior to pick No. 31 being placed on the clock, Oklahoma City made a trade.
The Thunder have sent swingman Lindy Waters III to the Golden State Warriors for pick No. 52 in the 2024 NBA Draft.
This move should see Oklahoma City securing their Olivier Sarr replacement -- the two-way big man suffered an Achilles injury in the G League Finals that will sideline him for the entire 2024-25 season -- look for this pick to ink a two-way deal and bounce between the G League and NBA with the majority of his minutes coming for the Blue.
There is a belief that Oklahoma City is attempting to climb the board even further, a name to keep an eye on if they can pull that off is Jonathan Mogbo from San Francisco.
Waters III, a hometown hero with one of the best stories in the NBA heads to the Bay Area after working through Semi-Pro basketball and the G League en route to an NBA pact. Golden State will have to decide if they want to pick up his team option ahead of NBA Free Agency - a decision the Thunder were clearly comfortable kicking to someone else pointing to the likelihood the Bricktown boys would have declined it. The Warriors seem to be leaning toward keeping Waters III.
Even after the first-round, there are still plenty of talented players remaining in the pool - one name to keep an eye on is North Carolina's Harrison Ingram.
