Why Cedric Coward would be a Solid Fit for OKC Thunder in 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, and the team has a chance to win its first title after a historic regular season and an impressive postseason run.
Despite OKC's success, Sam Presti and company have the chance to add even more talent to the roster this summer in the NBA Draft. The Thunder currently own pick No. 15, 24 and 44.
Oklahoma City could elect to trade their picks for future draft assets or a player, but if the team elects to keep their two first-round selections, there is a prospect rising rapidly through the pre-draft process who would be a good fit in Mark Daigneault's system.
Washington State's Cedric Coward has reportedly visited Oklahoma City and could be in play for the team with their first pick if he is still on the board. Coward's range has varried in recent mock drafts, with some projections placing the 21-year-old in the top 10, and others slotting the former Cougars' star in the late first round.
One mock draft even had Coward coming off the board at No. 15 overall to OKC, noting that the veteran could potentially make an impact for a playoff team early in his career.
Coward played just seven games during his lone season at Washington State, suffering a torn labrum that sidelined the Eastern Washington transfer after just six contests. Still, the intriguing wing prospect's talent was evident, as Coward received attention from a number of programs in the transfer portal before eventually committing to Duke.
Following a strong showing at the NBA Combine, though, Coward elected to remain in the NBA Draft and has continued to rise up draft boards. In Chicago, the Fresno, CA, product measured at 6-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while also recording a 7-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
In limited action with the Cougars, Coward averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. During the 2023-24 season with the Eagles, Coward connected on 38.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.
With solid positional size and exceptional length to go along with multiple seasons of production as a perimeter shooter, Coward would be a strong addition to Oklahoma City's bench.
Throughout the postseason, the Thunder have struggled to consistently hit shots from the perimeter. If Coward is able to knock down triples as a pro, the Washington State product could earn time on the floor early in his career.
