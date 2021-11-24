Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Second Rounder Aaron Wiggins to Notch First Career NBA Start

    In Wednesday night's game against the Jazz, Thunder rookie Aaron Wiggins will get his first career NBA start.
    Author:

    In what coach Mark Daigneault is calling a spot start, rookie Aaron Wiggins will get his first career NBA start with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still out with an injury, it's Wiggins who got the promotion to being a starter. 

    In a matchup against the Utah Jazz, the impressive wing will play in what will be an extremely young starting lineup.

    Wiggins was selected by Oklahoma City in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick. A three-year college player, the 22-year-old is mature relative to many of the other players in his class.

    A 6-foot-6 prospect, he can play both guard and wing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Wiggins is currently on a two-way deal by the Thunder and already has shown impressive flashes at both the NBA and G League level. 

    In three games with the Blue this season, Wiggins has averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.1 minutes per contest. His defensive rating of 65.5 in the G League has been spectacular, with that end of the floor being one of his strengths. 

    Recommended for You

    “The defensive stuff was poppin," said Daigneault following a game against the Brooklyn Nets in which Wiggins spent time guarding James Harden

    Not only is Wiggins a solid defender, but he's also a capable scorer. In six contests with the Thunder at the NBA level, he's shot 35.7% from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts per game. Although an inexperienced rookie in terms of NBA minutes, Wiggins always looks comfortable and poised while on the floor.

    Don't be surprised to see Wiggins have an extremely impressive outing on both ends of the floor tonight against the Jazz in his first ever NBA start. 

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Aaron Wiggins, Sam Presti
    News

    Thunder Second Rounder Aaron Wiggins to Notch First Career NBA Start

    3 minutes ago
    Lu Dort vs Jazz
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes on the Jazz

    8 hours ago
    Josh Giddey
    News

    Josh Giddey Continues to Dazzle, Even Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    Nov 23, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
    News

    Top Performers from the Thunder’s Loss to the Hawks

    Nov 23, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
    News

    OKC Thunder Continue Playing Center by Committee

    Nov 23, 2021
    Josh Giddey, Atlanta Hawks
    News

    A Poor Third Quarter Sunk the Thunder in Atlanta

    Nov 22, 2021
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Questionable for Hawks Matchup

    Nov 22, 2021
    Lu Dort
    News

    LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball and Comparing Thunder players to Thanksgiving Dishes

    Nov 22, 2021