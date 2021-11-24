Thunder Second Rounder Aaron Wiggins to Notch First Career NBA Start

In Wednesday night's game against the Jazz, Thunder rookie Aaron Wiggins will get his first career NBA start.

In what coach Mark Daigneault is calling a spot start, rookie Aaron Wiggins will get his first career NBA start with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still out with an injury, it's Wiggins who got the promotion to being a starter.

In a matchup against the Utah Jazz, the impressive wing will play in what will be an extremely young starting lineup.

Wiggins was selected by Oklahoma City in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft with the No. 55 overall pick. A three-year college player, the 22-year-old is mature relative to many of the other players in his class.

A 6-foot-6 prospect, he can play both guard and wing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Wiggins is currently on a two-way deal by the Thunder and already has shown impressive flashes at both the NBA and G League level.

In three games with the Blue this season, Wiggins has averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.1 minutes per contest. His defensive rating of 65.5 in the G League has been spectacular, with that end of the floor being one of his strengths.

“The defensive stuff was poppin," said Daigneault following a game against the Brooklyn Nets in which Wiggins spent time guarding James Harden.



Not only is Wiggins a solid defender, but he's also a capable scorer. In six contests with the Thunder at the NBA level, he's shot 35.7% from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts per game. Although an inexperienced rookie in terms of NBA minutes, Wiggins always looks comfortable and poised while on the floor.

Don't be surprised to see Wiggins have an extremely impressive outing on both ends of the floor tonight against the Jazz in his first ever NBA start.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.