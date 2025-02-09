Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort Return to OKC Thunder Against New Orleans Pelicans
The 42-9 Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt with no shortage of injurie. This season, the Thunder have seen Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams miss significant time throughout the year.
Against the Memphis Grizzlies, on the second left of a back-to-back, the Thunder were without Wallace, Dort, Mitchell and Holmgren as the seven-footer was resting on the second leg of a back-to-back set after his first game back from a hip fracture he suffered on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors.
After taking Sunday off, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to action on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans with three games to go before the NBA All-Star Break. The Thunder will host the Pelicans, the Miami Heat on Wednesday, then travel to Minnesota to battle the Timberwolves before the mid-winter break.
Against the lowly Pelicans, who might be the only team with more injury struggles than the Bricktown ballers, the Oklahoma City Thunder have announced its initial injury report which can be updated hourly by the ball club leading up to the 7 PM CT Tip-off on Monday.
The injury report did see a surprise, but Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort are set to make their return to the Thunder lineup inside the Paycom Center.
OKC Thunder Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Knee) OUT
New Orleans Pelicans
- Dejounte Murray (Achillies) OUT
- Herb Jones (Shoulder) OUT
- Brandon Boston (Ankle) Questionable
- Bruce Brown (Not with Team) OUT
- Kelly Olynyk (Not with Team) OUT
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.