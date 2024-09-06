Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama Headline DPOY Odds
The rivalry between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama is something that is going to be continually pushed by the NBA. It might even spark a mini rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the meantime.
While Holmgren was a member of the 2022 NBA Draft -- with Wembanyama entering the league during the 2023 NBA Draft -- the two made their debuts at the same time. The Gonzaga product was the No. 2 selection with the French phenom being the consensus No. 1 overall pick for quite a while before the draft even took place.
Wembanyama won the Rookie of the Year race, though. He had an impressive first campaign, even though Holmgren played an integral role in the Thunder winning 57 games.
The awards race won't stop, though. Both centers are 7-footers with incredible offensive talents that earn them a "unicorn" label, even if their defensive anchor abilities are the most impressive part of their games.
Both Holmgren and Wembanyama have shot-blocking abilities that change the entire team's game plans as they take on the Thunder or San Antonio Spurs. When those two are on the court, opposing teams don't drive nearly as often as they typically would.
With this, both centers are going to be threats for Defensive Player of the Year for years to come -- starting this season. Heading into the season, Wembanyama is the favorite at -120 odds to win the award, according to ESPN BET. Holmgren holds the third-best odds at +1200, trailing only Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert (+1000) as those in the running for the award.
Assuming the three aforementioned big men are finalists for the award, it'll be the second straight year Holmgren and Wembanyama are competing for an award. This will be consistent throughout their career, and will only further fuel their rivalry.
