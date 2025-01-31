Could OKC Thunder Have Three All-Stars Next Season?
Oklahoma City will have a couple of representatives in the All-Star Game, but it could add a third next season.
On Thursday, the NBA announced the reserves for the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco. Among the seven names in the West, Jalen Williams earned his first All-Star nod.
As the sidekick to MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams has been instrumental in the team’s 37-9 season. As the top seed in the West, it was a near guarantee that Oklahoma City would get two All-Stars, but with arguably the team’s second-best player missing most of the season, it could join elite company next season.
This season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the lone team to earn three All-Star selections, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley making the squad.
Oklahoma City’s potential leap to three All-Stars could come in a variety of ways, but the most likely way will be to have another incredible season. Throughout the league’s history, any team with at least three All-Stars has been among the best in the league and often the No. 1 seed.
While Holmgren is typically considered to be the Thunder’s second-best player and might have been the team’s second All-Star selection this season had he been healthy, Williams’ selection could make it easier for him to make the team in the future. Holmgren’s presence can sometimes overshadow Williams’ brilliance, but with a spot in the All-Star Game this season, Williams has been established as an All-Star caliber player and should be in the running in future seasons.
Still, health is the biggest obstacle to getting three All-Stars and may have prevented the Thunder from accomplishing that feat in 2025. Considering how much the Thunder win, they should be a lock for multiple selections moving forward, with Gilgeous-Alexander likely continuing to be a starter and adding at least one of Holmgren or Williams as a reserve.
While there is so much talent in the West, a deep playoff run for the Thunder could increase their chances of earning three All-Star spots next season. In any case, the Thunder are set up well for the future and have the brightest young core in the league, which should translate to three All-Stars on the roster, even if they never have three in the same season.
