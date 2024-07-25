Dillon Brooks Labels Shai Gilgeous-Alexander One of the Toughest Players to Guard
Mere hours from the Olympic hoops tipping off their group stage, the content is rolling out on social channels to promote the game. Team Canada is one of the most electrifying teams in the tournament littered with NBA players - headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Thunder point guard has finished top five in MVP voting each of the past two seasons including last year's runner up slot falling short of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Oklahoma City
On social media, FIBA posted a video of Team Canada defensive ace Dillon Brooks listing his three toughest opponents to guard. The Houston Rockets wing labeled Luka Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander the top-two scoring threats in the league before looking over at his teammate Andrew Nembhard and throwing him on the list while cackling.
This past season, Gilgeous-Alexander routinely made defenders look silly en route to averaging 30 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 35 percent from beyond the arc and 87 percent from the floor.
The superstar put together a second straight year of 30-point-per-game campaigns and established himself as one of the league's most challenging players to defend. As Oklahoma City is poised to be one of the top teams in the NBA, his scoring punch will help drive the bus for the Thunder.
