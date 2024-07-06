Dillon Jones Ability to Scale Up Defensively is Valuable for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are building a roster of uniquely skilled players - while it might look unorthodox at times, the Thunder put a ton of stock in versatility on both ends of the floor. In the 2024 NBA Draft, the organization traded back into the first round to grab Dillon Jones with the No. 26 pick.
Jones has an interesting game that includes size for his position, on-ball scoring chops, a high feel for the game, and scaleable defense. While the lack of raw height has been eyebrow-raising for some, the Thunder care much more about a player's effectiveness in defending bigger matchups than their listed frame.
At the rookie introductory press conference, Sam Presti explained how Jones can scale up to defend bigger wings.
"Well, he's a unique player, obviously, to be able to do a lot of things that he does. But one of the things about him is he's 6'6", he has a 6'11" wingspan, and that's helped him become an elite rebounder for consecutive years in college. He has a physicality to his game," Presti explained.
"Again, I think the way to look at all of the additions to the team are not just to look at them in singularity and as individuals because that's not how a team works. You really have to look at what we're adding to the existing team and how that layers and interacts and can counterbalance a lot of different things," Presti said.
"Having someone with that size and length, and I think one of the common themes are all three of the guys that are sitting here, and we talked about this after the draft, is they really think the game. They have good anticipation skills. They process things quickly. That's the reason they've gotten to this point. You combine that with some of the physical traits I described with Dillon, and it's definitely part of why he's been so good on the boards and the ability to make decisions with his height, as well. That would be the case with the other guys, as well," the Thunder's top decision maker laid out.
