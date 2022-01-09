Drawing Board: Top Thunder Roster Options Following Gabriel Deck’s Departure

In a move shocking to no one, the Thunder’s top transaction features the franchise signing Aaron Wiggins to a standard contract.

Wiggins, age 23, has exceeded all expectations on his two-way deal thus far. After being selected 55th by the Thunder this past draft, the former Terrapin has progressively climbed the rungs within the organization, making footing to the NBA stage last month before striking a starting gig two weeks ago.

In his time in the spotlight, the guard has brought nothing but light. With season averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across 18 games, Wiggins has been nothing short of spectacular under his deal. To highlight the wing’s play further, he’s tapped into all three levels as of late, placing averages of 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in his last five contests.

The rookie’s consistent presence both scoring off the ball and defending multiple positions has propped himself on the big stage, and with the Thunder known to sign two-way prodigies to contract conversions – it’d only make sense for Wiggins to be next in line for a multi-year deal.

As a result of Wiggins deal being upgraded, an additional roster space becomes created in the two-way department, allowing Presti and company to further evaluate an OKC Blue prospect extensively at both levels.