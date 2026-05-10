OKC Thunder Set Starters vs. Lakers For Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder have traveled to Los Angeles with a 2-0 lead in their back pocket during this Western Conference Semi-Finals series against the Lakers. The biggest brand in basketball donned in Purple and Gold goes up against the best team in basketball. The Thunder are unbeaten thus far in the NBA Playoffs, a perfect 6-0 with back-to-back 18-point victories to open up this best-of-seven set against the Lakers.

Though things change as a series shifts to the road city. The common phrase you will hear around the NBA Playoffs is that no series starts until a road team wins a game. So far, all that has happened is expected. The Thunder held serve at home and now have to battle a hungry Lakers team attempting to avoid a crippling 3-0 hole in the series. A result no team in league history has overcome.

The Purple and Gold have done a great job of containing Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a scorer in this series. There are ways for Gilgeous-Alexander to break out against the aggressive coverages he is seeing from the Purple and Gold and it is expected that the Thunder will be able to adapt to the looks the Lakers are throwing at him. Though, JJ Redick can always pivot and attempt to shut off the water on every other player on the court and see if that changes the outcome, unlikely so.

Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a brutal injury with the bone in his pinky finger breaking his skin. Though after missing Game 3, the Lakers' key role player is back in the rotation tonight.

The Lakers are still without superstar Luka Doncic, while the Thunder miss All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams. Neither player has stepped on the hardwood to this point in the series.

Oklahoma City has elected to start Ajay Mitchell in Williams' place. Mitchell has filled in admirably for Williams as a shot creator for himself and others. The Thunder have won four playoff games with Mitchell inserted in the first five and did not shake it up tonight either.

Redick also held firm with his first five to begin this massive Game 3 in this historic venue.

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) drives between Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) and forward LeBron James (23) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup for Game 3

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

Austin Reaves, G

Marcus Smart, G

LeBron James, F

Rui Hachimura, F

Deandre Ayton, C